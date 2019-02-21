Mandaue bags second straight CVIRAA futsal title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is the back-to-back futsal champions of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet after scoring a 3-0 win over Cebu Province on Thursday afternoon in Dumaguete City.

The regional meet serves as the selection event for the Central Visayas team that will compete in the Palarong Pambansa this summer in Davao City.

The Mandaue futsal team is manned by girls from Labogon and beefed up by four players from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

All three goals were scored by Irish Pongasi of Labogon National High School. Head coach of the team is Binky Estrada. /bmjo