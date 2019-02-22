Friday death toll now at 7 as another alleged drug suspect falls in Daanbantayan

Cebu City, Philippines – Another alleged drug suspect was gunned down in Daanbantayan town , northern Cebu on Friday dawn, February 22, 2019.

The fatality was identified as 30-year-old Cristory Montiadora.

As a result, the death toll from separate shooting incidents in Cebu as of noon time on Friday is now at seven.

Chief Inspector William Homoc, chief of the Daanbantayan Police Station, said Montiadora attempted to resist arrest by firing back at the police who were serving a search warrant in his house at Barangay Maya, Daanbantayan at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

“We served him a search warrant for possible violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act). But he tried to shoot the police first. That’s when the armed confrontation [started],” said Homoc.

Homoc also said Montiadora is tagged as a street-level pusher, and was placed under police monitoring for over a month before the search warrant was served.

He added that no policemen were wounded during the incident.

“We seized a 9mm pistol from the subject,” Homoc added.

He added that investigators from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are still in the area to gather more evidence.

“We’re still waiting from the response of SOCO to see if they have recovered illegal drugs in Montiadora’s house,” he said. /bmjo