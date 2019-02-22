Duterte signs into law longer maternity leave benefits 

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the Expanded Maternity Leave Act that will provide longer maternity leave to all working mothers.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this to reporters, adding that the law was signed Wednesday.

The law grants 105 days of paid maternity leave with option to extend for 30 days without pay. Solo mothers will also get additional 15 days of leave.

The maternity law will give female workers in the government and private sectors 105 days of paid maternity leave credits regardless of the type of childbirth.

The current law allows a 60-day paid maternity leave for normal childbirth and 78 days for cesarean delivery.

Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros led the Senate contingent while Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy led the House counterpart.