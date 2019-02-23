President Duterte to attend two events in downtown Cebu City on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines–President Rodrigo Duterte will be in Cebu to attend two succeeding events at the downtown area in Cebu City on Sunday evening, February 24.

According to the Philippine Information Agency in Central Visayas (PIA-7), the President is expected to distribute grants of unconditional cash transfers to beneficiaries at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) along M.J. Cuenco Avenue at 6 p.m..

PIA-7 said that the President will lead the distribution of the grants to at least 1500 beneficiaries together with Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Bautista.

President Duterte is expected to address the beneficiaries during the event before moving one block away to Plaza Independencia for the proclamation rally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

PIA-7 said that the five official senatorial candidates of PDP-Laban attend the rally including Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Maguindanao Representative Zajid Mangudadatu, Francis Tolentino, former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, and former Police General Director Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

There will be no raising of hands part for local PDP-Laban candidates as the campaign period for local candidates will start on March 29.

President Duterte will address an expected crowd of at least 80,000 people at the Plaza as it is open to everyone.

However, security is expected to be tight as the President will the guest during the event.

The entrance for the public will be at the main entrance of the Plaza, along M.J. Cuenco Avenue while the entrance at the Legaspi Street will be open for government officials.

Backpacks are highly prohibited within the Plaza as well as bottled water, and sharp objects.

PIA-7 also warns of possible signal jamming in the area during the President’s visit and urged the public to find other means of communication such as handheld radios.

PRO-7 has also declared red alert in Cebu for the visit of the President.

This Sunday will be the first visit of President Duterte in Cebu for 2019. /dbs