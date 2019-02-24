PDP-Laban Cebu allies now at Plaza Independencia

By Tonee Despojo |February 24,2019 - 04:28 PM

LOOK: Local allies of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipinas – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban) led by sixth district Rep. Jonas Cortes, first district Rep. Gerard Anthony Gullas and Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas have started to arrive at the campaign rally venue at the Plaza Independencia. /Tonee Despojo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.