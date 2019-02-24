PDP-Laban Cebu allies now at Plaza Independencia
By Tonee Despojo |February 24,2019 - 04:28 PM
LOOK: Local allies of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipinas – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban) led by sixth district Rep. Jonas Cortes, first district Rep. Gerard Anthony Gullas and Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas have started to arrive at the campaign rally venue at the Plaza Independencia. /Tonee Despojo
