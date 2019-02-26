Cebu Province gets five gold medals on 1st day of Batang Pinoy competitions

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province is having a good start in the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals ongoing here by finishing the first day of hostilities at current second behind Day 1 leader Negros Occidental.

Cebu Province, who finished third in 2017 Batang Pinoy Visayas Regional Finals, accumulated five gold medals and three bronzes.

The bulk of its medals were in athletics with three, one from chess and one from taekwondo.

In contrast, defending overall champions Cebu City Niños have yet to warm up as it ended Day 1 at fourth place with a medal haul of 3-6-2.

Completing the day 1 top 5 were Ormoc City at third place with 4-3-5 and Bacolod City at fifth place with 2-2-2.

Cebu Province gilts were contributed by Gio Beguña of the Sisters of Mary School Boystown via the Discus Throw with his throw of 36.79-meter; Donnaliza Torres of the Sisters of Mary School Girlstown in the High Jump with her jump of 1.35m; Vylette Kaye Alvez via the 100-meter Hurdles with her time of 16.6 seconds, Sean kenneth Cogonon via the Chess Rapid and John Louie Callino via taekwondo.

Gold medalists for Cebu City were Xander Palacpac of Beaconhouse St. Paul Learning Center for taekwondo; Kenneth Cornelio Malaya of Abellana National School via the 110m Hurdles wherein he clocked 16 seconds flat and Jave Mareck Peteros in the Chess Rapid.

The bulk of Negros Occidental’s gold medals came from swimming while none of the delegations from Cebu were able to bag a medal in the first day of the swimming competitions./dbs