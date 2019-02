MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The City Legal Office of Mandaue City today served the closure order of Big Hotel and the Big Hotel Suites amid an unsettled issue over the terms for the lease agreement for the city-owned land where the two establishments are located.

The closure order was first serve on the main hotel, which only recently underwent renovation, and later at the adjoining Big Hotel Suites, both of which are located in front of a mall complex at the Mandaue side of the North Reclamation Area.

Personnel from the CLO also earlier posted the closure order against a lessee of Big Hotel, Linear Cafe, as it allegedly has no business permit to operate in the city.

As of 10 a.m., the CLO is still waiting the arrival of the hotel’s top management before they post the closure order against Big Hotel.

Cebu Daily News Digital is still trying to reach the hotel’s management for comment. It is also not known yet now many hotel guests will be affected by the closure order. /elb