Typhoon ‘Wutip’ weakens; still outside PAR – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon “Wutip” weakened slightly as data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday showed it almost stationary outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. advisory, Wutip was still 1,985 kilometers (km) east of Central Luzon at 10 a.m., the same position it had seven hours earlier.

It was however weaker with a maximum sustained wind speed of 160 km per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph. Its previous wind speed at 3 a.m. was 170 kph with gustiness of up to 210 kph.

The weather bureau said Wutip may enter PAR on Thursday.

It would be named “Betty” once it enters PAR, Pagasa said.