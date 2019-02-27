Close to 3K sign up for Cebu City’s free Japanese language classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 3, 000 individuals trooped to the Cebu City public library on Tuesday afternoon to sign up for the city government’s free Japanese language classes.

But only 100 of them can be accommodated in the two class schedules that will start on March 2 and April 2 respectively.

The remaining 2, 849 registrants will have to remain on their waiting list until such time that more class schedules are opened, said City Librarian Racquel Chua.

Chua said that the high turnout was an indication that many of the Cebuanos are interested to learn the Japanese language.

But for now, Chua said that they will have to limit their offerings to only 50 students per class for conducive learning.

In a Facebook post at 11 a.m. today, February 27, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said they are trying to find means to accommodate those who are on their waiting list and other Cebuanos who wanted to learn the Japanese language for free.

“To everyone texting me and to those who went the the City Library to register for the free Japanese language class, my sincere apologies if you weren’t able to make the cut off. The demand was much higher than expected,” said Osmeña’s post.

“We are now trying to find additional personnel to help accommodate a bigger class. Barring that, everyone who signed up yesterday will be put on the priority list for the next classes which we will organize as quickly as possible. Once another session is available, our library staff will contact directly everyone who signed up. Sorry again and thank you!”

Chua told Cebu Daily News Digital that it came as a surprise to her that close to 3, 000 registrants trooped to the city library on Tuesday afternoon, around five hours since they opened the registration at 9 a.m.

Today is supposed to be the last day of their registration, Chua said, but they decided to instead conducted a survey on how many more wanted to avail of the Cebu City government’s free foreign language classes and what other languages they wanted to learn.

“Maningkamot mi nga makakita og additonal nga mga teachers para mo tudlo” said Chua.

Chua said that those who are on their waiting list will be given priority when they open additional class schedules. /dcb