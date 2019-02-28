Archery team of Cebu City finishes second in Batang Pinoy Visayas

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Niños ended its campaign in archery in second place with a medal haul of six golds, five silvers and five bronze medals.

Dumaguete City topped the competition held at the West Visayas State University.

Winning all six gold medals for Cebu City was 13-year-old Aldrener Igot Jr. from the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School.

His golds came from 20, 30, 40, 50 meters, 1440 round and the Olympic round. He also finished with a silver in the mix team with partner Densil Shane Dinopol.

Dinopol also accounted for three other silver medals via 50m, 1440 and Olympic round while the other silver was bagged by Khalil Jusper A. Abella.

Dinopol also chipped in three bronze medals via the 20m, 30m and 40m while Abella added another bronze in the 1440 round.

Igot, Dinopol and Abella all played in the Cub division.

The remaining bronze was contributed by Zyril James F. Fano in the cadet Olympic round. /bmjo