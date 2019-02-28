PAL Interclub: Luisita overtakes Cebu Country Club after second round

Cebu City, Philippines — The Cebu Country Club (CCC) floundered during the second round of action in the 33rd Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships as they fell behind by 12 points to new leaders, Luisita, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Club Filipino de Cebu.

A day after surprising the rest of the field and seizing the lead on opening day, Cebu Country Club unraveled and managed just 131 points.

Newcomer Jufil Sato was CCC’s top scorer with 46 with Nelson Yuvallos putting up 43. The 42 of either Montito Garcia or Lorenzo Alaan rounded out the scoring for the Banilad-based squad.

Meanwhile, Luisita grabbed a seven-point lead over long-time rival Canlubang after an impressive outing which saw them collect 147 points, which was nine points better than their opening day score of 138 to reach the halfway mark with 285 points.

Benjie Sumulong carded three birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey to lead Luisita with 52 points.

Reigning national seniors champion Rodel Mangulabnan added 50 and former pro Demy Saclot rounded out scoring with 45. Rafael Garcia did not count with 43.

Defending champion Canlubang struggled for the second straight day, scoring 140 behind a pair of 48s from Abe Rosal and Damasus Wong and a 44 from Zaldy Villa.

Abe Rosal, last year’s individual champion in Bacolod City, failed to break 50 following a round of one birdie against seven bogeys. No Canlubang player has scored more than 48 points after two rounds. /bmjo