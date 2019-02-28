Policeman caught selling firearms needed money to pay hospital bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One of the policemen of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) nabbed for selling firearms illegally needed money to pay for hospital bills.

This was what Chief Inspector Eduard Sanchez, head of the Fuente Police Station, said after two policemen from Cebu City were caught selling firearms in an entrapment operation in front of a hotel in F. Ramos Street, Cebu City on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

One of the arrested was Police Officer 2 Redzon Baguion.

Sanchez said Baguion told him that he had to pay hospital bills after his wife suffered a miscarriage, which led him to participate in trading and selling firearms.

“Nagkalisod daw siya (Baguion) kay iyahang missis nakuhaan. Pero di gihapon sakto iyahang gihimo (pagpamaligya ug pusil),” Sanchez said.

Also arrested by operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) was Police Officer 1 Oliver Baguio Navarro.

Sanchez said Baguion pawned a .45 caliber pistol he personally owned to PO1 Navarro.

“Gi-prenda niya kang Navarro pero pagpaningil balik (ni Navarro) sa kwarta, di pa niya (Baguion) mauli balik,” said Sanchez.

He added that Baguion then suggested to Navarro to look for potential buyers of the .45 caliber pistol, which was one of the three firearms confiscated during the entrapment operation.

Navarro is a member of CCPO’s Mobile Patrol Group while Baguion is assigned in Fuente Police Station.

Navarro, together with two civilians who accompanied him, were arrested in an entrapment operation. Baguion, later on, surrendered before the authorities. /bmjo