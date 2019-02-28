Cebu City Niños take Batang Pinoy Visayas lead

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Defending overall champions Cebu City Niños have taken the top spot after amassing a total of 13 gold medals at the end of the fourth day of competition, Thursday, February 28, 2019, in the ongoing Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals held in various venues here.

The Niños collected seven gilts from arnis, two each from pencak silat and karatedo and one each from archery and boxing to bring their gold medal count to 40.

Cebu City relegated host Iloilo City to second place with 35 golds while Cebu Province is at third following its seven gilt output today for a total of 32.

But the overall title is still anybody’s game as the medal rich arnis competition will still end on Saturday, March 2. /bmjo