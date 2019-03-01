Search is on for Bb. Pilipinas 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a long wait, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) finally released on Friday, March 1, the search for Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

In its announcement on its official Facebook page, BPCI said six crowns are up for grabs in this year’s pageant.

These are Miss Universe Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational, Binibining Pilipinas Globe, and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International.

The Philippines had a stellar performance in 2018 with Catriona Gray winning the Miss Universe crown in Thailand and Karen Gallman giving the Philippines its first Miss Intercontinental crown in Manila.

Ahtisa Manalo came home with the first runner-up in the Miss International pageant in Japan. Jehza Huelar made it to the Top 10 in Miss Supranational pageant held in Poland while Michele Gumabao ended her Miss Globe journey in Albania as part of the Top 15 finalists.

Eva Psychee Patalinjug competed in the Miss Grand International 2018 pageant held in Myanmar.

For this year’s search, at least three Cebuanas confirmed their intentions to join Binibining Pilipinas. These are Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 Samantha Ashley Lo, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 Ilene Astrid de Vera, and Miss Cebu 2013 Namrata Neesha Murjani.

BPCI said the deadline for submission of applications will be on March 15, 2019. The Grand Coronation Night will happen on June 2019. The organization has not posted the specific date for the coronation yet.

Application forms for Binibining Pilipinas 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbpilipinas.com./dbs