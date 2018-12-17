MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Catriona Gray is Miss Universe 2018.

Gray was hailed as Miss Universe 2018 during the coronation held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.

The 24-year-old beauty queen from Albay bested Miss South Africa and Miss Venezuela in the Top 3, as well as candidates from 91 other countries, to take the crown.

Gray was crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa.

The coronation was hosted by comedian Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed at the competition.

Gray bagged the country’s fourth Miss U title, following Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, Margie Moran in 1973 and Gloria Diaz in 1969.