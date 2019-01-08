Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug to Cebuana beauty queens: Reach for your dreams 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug encourages fellow Cebuana beauty queens to reach for their dreams.

This after Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2017 Ilene Astrid de Vera and Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 Samantha Lo expressed their interest in joining the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant.

“Never give up until you reach your goals in life. Just be yourself and believe in God. I know sometimes there will always be self-doubt but believe in your skills and capabilities. Do not let your insecurities get in the way,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital in a text message.

Patalinjug is also happy and at the same time excited for Lo and De Vera.

“It is every girl’s dream to join such pageant,” she added.

Just like De Vera, Patalinjug was also a Mutya ng Pilipinas titleholder back in 2014.

Last year, Patalinjug together with Miss Mandaue 2015 Ena Louis Velasco, Muriel Adrienne Isidore Orais, and Miss Cebu 2015 Wynonah Buot represented Cebu in the Binibining Pilipinas.

Patalinjug was the lone Cebuana who brought home a crown and represented the country at Miss Grand International 2018 held in Myanmar.

Do the future Cebuana hopefuls have big shoes to fill in after she won in the national pageant last year?

“I do not see myself as a source of pressure to other Cebuana beauty queens but as an inspiration to be the best version of themselves. As long as they do their best and believe in their capabilities, I know they will make our city proud once again,” she said.

The Binibining Pilipinas pageant is run by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.(BPCI) founded by Stella Marquez Araneta.

Known as the biggest pageant in the country, six crowns are at stake, which are the Binibining Pilipinas Universe, Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Globe, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Supranational.

Aside from Patalinjug, Cebu produced several Binibining Pilipinas titleholders in the past like the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2017, and Miss Grand International 2017 second runner-up Elizabeth Clenci; Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2015 Rogelie Catacutan; and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2014 and Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson./dbs