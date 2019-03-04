30 minute fire damages house in San Nicolas

Benjie B. Talisic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A three storey house was damaged by at past midnight or early morning of March 4 in Sitio Alumnos, Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Maurice Oporto of the Cebu City Fire Department told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview on March 4 that fire damaged the upper floors of the house, which was owned by Evelyn Sollano.

Oporto said that no one was hurt in the 37 minute fire, which was one of the first fire incidents in Cebu City in March, which is the Fire Prevention Month.

In Mandaue City last March 2, the Jagobiao National High School stockroom was also damaged by a late afternoon fire.

He said that the fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. and was placed under control at 12:29 a.m.

He said that the fire was declared fire out at 12:59 a.m.

Oporto said that they had yet to find out what caused the fire./dbs