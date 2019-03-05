Councilor Garganera to Inayawan Brgy Chief Repollo: Cooperate with police

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera is encouraging Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo to cooperate with the police in the establishment of a police station across the Inayawan barangay hall as this was for the safety of the barangay. .

Garganera said that Repollo became uncooperative on the issue on the property and refused to allow the construction of the station in the donated lot for various reasons when the deed of donation had long been inked by the barangay council on February 2016.

Repollo said, in a press conference on Tuesday morning, March 5, that the barangay council did not create a resolution to authorize then Barangay Chief Rustom Ignacio to donate the property. rendering the donation invalid.

“Niingon siya nga defective. Akong pangutana niya, did he ever raise this issue on the legality of the deed of donation before the court? Or did he unilaterally declared on his own that this was defective?“ said Garganera.

Garganera also said that the police station was necessary in the area especially with the recent P122 million drug haul of the police on Sunday dawn, March 3, in an area that was barely 200 meters away from the barangay hall.

He said that the alternative lot provided by the administration of Repollo was not enough since the barangay will be taking away from the children of Inayawan a playground for them to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Garagenera said that he was ready to face the cyberlibel case that Repollo would file against him over his Facebook posts since he believed that there was nothing libelous in them.

In Garganera’s post, he posted images of the groundbreaking for the police station in the 566 square meter lot across the barangay hall on April 18, 2018. He said the project will cost P5 million to be paid by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Unfortunately, the Mayor (Tomas Osmeña) stopped the said construction for reasons only him and the present barangay captian can explain,” he said on the post.

“This morning, CCPO, Station 7 and PDEA was able to confiscate 18 kilos of shabu said to be worth 120+++ million in Fatima Homes, Inayawan, Cebu City, which is very near to the proposed Police Station,” he added.

Garganera was referring to the police buy-bust operation last Sunday, March 3, where Cebu City police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated 18 kilos of suspected shabu.

Garganera said that Repollo should have been thankful that the police would want to spend money on the security of Inayawan as this would not only involve money in the establishment of a station in the area, but also the deployment of police personnel there./dbs

“Magpasalamat unta siya,” said Garganera. ###