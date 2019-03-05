Comelec reminds candidates anew: Take down tarps before campaign period

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City once again reminds the electoral candidates to pull down oversized campaign materials before the start of campaign period for local candidate starts on March 29.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Cebu City election officer, said that campaign materials should only be 2 feet by 3 feet in size and must be placed in designated public posting areas in the city.

He said that candidates would only be allowed to use 3 feet by 8 feet campaign materials during campaign rallies and around the vicinity of the activity area.

These campaign materials have to be removed, as well, within 24 hours of the campaign rally or else the candidate will be violating the standard size for the materials.

Sarno said that they had already noticed campaign materials as big as billboards within the city, although, he refused to name the candidates, as these politicians were technically not candidates until the start of the campaign period.

“Come March 29, the Comelec in Cebu City will waste no time to in pulling down the tarpaulins and posters of candidates violating the standard size for the materials and they will be sent a notice to remove their other campaign materials,” he said.

The OPLAN BAKLAS is in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in taking down these oversized campaign materials.

Sarno reminds the candidates to be obedient to the regulations of the Comelec to ensure a smooth elections.

“If they do not follow the regulations, (then) they may be disqualified,” warned Sarno./dbs