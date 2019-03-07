Donnie Nietes to be feted in Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Memorial Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four boxers of the ALA Boxing Promotions to be led by four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes will be given awards in the annual Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Memorial Awards Banquet of Champions.

The awarding will be held on March 25 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Hotel in Manila.

Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino world boxing champion, will be the prestigious event’s special guest and will be getting the Award of Distinction for clinching the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Flyweight title last December, his fourth world division title.

“Nagpasalamat ra jud ko ni Sir Ala (Antonio Aldeguer) ug Sir Mike (Aldeguer) ug sa ALA Promotions nga naabot nako ang akong gipangandoy nga 4th division,” said Nietes. “Kung wala sila nga nag guide sa akong boxing career dili man sad ko makadawat ug mga awards ug ilabi na sa Elorde Awards.”

The Murcia, Negros Occidental also extended his gratitude to the Elorde family.

“Nagpasalamat sad ko sa mga Elorde Family, ug nila ni Sir Johnny Elorde ang CEO ug ang Board Chairman nga si maam Laura Elorde nga gitagaan ko ani nga Award of Distinction as a WBO World Super Flyweight champion nga gipildi nako si Kazuto Ioka last Dec. 31, sa Macau.”

Other Ala boxers who will also get recognitions are KJ Cataraja, the WBO Youth Super Flyweight champion; Albert Pagara, the WBO Intercontinental Super Bantamweight champion and Jeo Santisima, the WBO Oriental Super Bantamweight champion.

Michael Aldeguer, the president and CEO of the ALA Boxing Group, expressed elation of having four of their boxers getting recognition.

“In behalf of ALA Promotions and ALA Gym, we would like to thank the Elorde family for recognizing the boxers’ achievements,” said Aldeguer. /bmjo