Cesafi products to see action in PBA All-Star activities

Cebu City, Philippines — Four Cesafi products will be suiting up for the rejigged Rookies/Sophomores vs. Juniors game during the PBA All Star Festivities in Calasiao, Pangasinan later this month.

Teaming up for the Rookies/Sophomores team are former Cesafi MVP Macmac Tallo of the NLEX Road Warriors, former Cebu Eastern College (CEC) big man Raymar Jose, now of Blackwater Elite and highly touted Paul Desiderio, a former Cesafi juniors MVP who is now suiting up for the Elite as well.

Former University of Cebu (UC) forward Roger Pogoy will be playing for the Juniors squad.

Tallo, who used to suit up for Southwestern University (SWU), said his selection to the event will give him a boost of confidence in his sophomore season.

“Flattered siyempre. It shows na somehow I’m improving kasi hindi lahat nabibigyan ng ganyang opportunity. And dagdag din kasi ito sa confidence na kailangan ko when I play. It gives me positivity when I play,” said Tallo.

For this year, the Rookies and Sophomores will team up and will go up against the Juniors before the North and South All-Stars collide during the festivities slated for March 29 to 31.

Top pick CJ Perez of Columbian will lead the Rookies/Sophomores team against fellow top pick in Mac Belo of Blackwater in the Juniors.

Perez will be joined by last year’s Rookie of the Year Jason Perkins, Jeron Teng, Robert Bolick, Raymar Jose, Abu Tratter, Paul Desiderio, Mac Tallo, Trevis Jackson, Rey Nambatac, Javee Mocon, and Robbie Herndon.

Belo will join forces with RR Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Jio Jalalon, Carl Bryan Cruz, Kevin Ferrer, Rashawn McCarthy, Russel Escoto, Mike Tolomia, Ed Daquioag, Von Pessumal, and Ael Banal. /bmjo