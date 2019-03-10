Routes Asia 2019: China expected to top passenger market in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Conrad Clifford, regional vice president for Asia Pacific of the International Air Transport Association, projects that the airline industry will see the rise of China to the number one spot in the passenger market followed by the United States, India and Indonesia.

Speaking during the 2019 Routes Asia Strategy Summit Conference which opened today, March 10, at the Keynote Theater of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Clifford said that China will rise as the largest passenger market in 2025.

Read More: Routes Asia 2019 opens in Cebu City today

Clifford expects the airfare to also increase but not more than the inflation rate. /dcb