Drug suspect wounded in a police drug bust dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drug suspect who was wounded in a police anti-drug operation at dawn today, March 10, in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City died hours later at a government hospital here.

Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, chief of the Labangon Police Precinct (Precinct 10), identified the slain suspect as Roland Estiola.

Estiola was the subject of a drug bust implemented by the drug enforcement unit of Precinct 10 along F. Jaca Street of Barangay Cogon Pardo who fired first at the policemen after he realized that he had just sold drugs to a police agent, according to a report released by Precinct 10.

Estiola was wounded in the firefight and was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later, the report added.

Andaya said they operated against Estiola after he was identified by another arrested drug suspect as the source of his drugs.

Estiola was in possession of about p27,000 worth of shabu, according to Andaya.

Cogon Pardo Barangay Captain Harry Eran revealed to CDN D igital that he knew Estiola as a former neighbor who had relocated to another barangay but did not know that he was engaged in the illegal drugs trade./elb