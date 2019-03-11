K-pop Dance Cover Competition is on; 140 dance groups submit entries

CEBU, CITY, Philippines — Annyeonghaseyo!

More than 140 dance groups submitted their entries in this year’s K-pop Dance Cover Competition.

Kyren Mearr Cabellon, head of Cebu K-Pop Convention, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that they would be screened before they could proceed to pre-finals slated on March 16 at the South Town Centre in Talisay City.

“The very purpose of the competition is to grow the K-pop community in Cebu, especially in the south. Since most of CKC’s event is at the center of the city, there are K-Pop fans that are too far away and can’t attend the events, thus, making one in the South,” Cabellon said.

The dance cover competition also wants to showcase the talent of Cebu fans in K-pop cover dances and make it as an avenue to grow friendships.

After the pre-finals, finalists will proceed for the grand finals on March 30.

This is their third year that Cebu K-pop is organizing the event.

Cabellon advised the groups to make precise but graceful movements.

“Be confident on stage and recover from any mistakes if ever there is one.

More practice on your transition from one formation to the other,” she said.

Dancers should also give the right amount of energy in their dance routine.

“If you are part of a group, practice coordination, and teamwork,” she added.

It does not only take dedication and hard work to be the next grand champion.

Dance groups should also improve on dancing, working on coordination, showing off charisma, and being the most confident group on stage.

“It also takes humility to know rooms for improvements and improve on every stage of the competition,” she said.

Prizes up for grabs are P12,000 (first place), P8,000 (second place), and P6,000 (third place)./dbs