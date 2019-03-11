Meet the Cebuano designer who will represent the Philippines in the World Fashion Week 2019 

Cebu City, Philippines — Cebuano fashion designer Hanz Coquilla will represent the Philippines in the upcoming World Fashion Week 2019 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France from October 24 to 26, 2019.

Coquilla announced on his Facebook account on March 11, 2019, Monday, that his brand Hanz Coquilla Couture was nominated by the organizers to represent the country.

“I am honored to be nominated by the World Fashion Week organizers to represent the country in the said event. I owe it to my partner, Ichael, for diligently communicating with the organizers. He started talking with them last year. He is the one who answers all the emails,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Based on the screenshot photo he shared on his Facebook account, the event will showcase “eco-collections 2020” to international buyers, celebrities, and the international media that can reach an audience of around 200 million.

The event will also “focus in the contribution of fashion towards women and girl empowerment in Africa and the end of female genital mutilation (FMG) as well as social and environmental responsibility.”

He believes that the Philippines has a lot of talented designers and everyone deserves to be given the right platform.

“What makes my brand unique is that I always forecast what is hot next season. I always do research and also do at least one show abroad every year,” Coquilla added.

A native of Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, the 36-year-old fashion designer has been in the fashion industry for 18 years.

Coquilla is also hoping for the best for the World Fashion Week 2019 as this will launch his career to a different height.

Coquilla admitted that there are some challenges like raising at least 14,000 Euros (or P900,000.00) for the registration fee that will go to the models, hair and makeup, and venue.

“But we are not closing this just yet. We have months to raise funds. But for now, being nominated to represent the country is something to be thankful for because not everyone gets the chance to,” he said. /bmjo