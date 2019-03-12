‘Sapat Dapat’ program teaches students how to budget, save their money

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teaching students how to budget and save money is one of the thrusts of the “Sapat Dapat” program.

The program, which is also the advocacy of Bayad Center, a payment collection company, in partnership with the Department of Education and Marylindel International, aims to make Filipinos financially literate.

It is a comprehensive school program that helps Filipinos in budgeting, saving and priority setting.

For the program this year, Bayad Center is targetting the Grade 9 and Grade 10 students.

“Sapat Dapat starts deeper, we started with the students from Grade 9 and Grade 10, because unless we change that value setting, unless we become part of the value formation process yung habit natin will not change,” said Wendell Labre, Bayad Center marketing head, during a recent press briefing in Cebu City.

Sapat Dapat started July of last year and has engaged students and teachers with the series of activities that they have prepared integrating financial literacy in those school activities like the “Sapat Dapat Quiz Bee.”

With the activities that they have prepared, they have seen behavioral changes, like students saving up and budgeting their allowance for a week which is a good benchmark for Bayad Center’s Sapat Dapat advocacy.

He also said that they were targeting Cebu for the program because Cebu had been one of the most progressive cities in the country.

Labre said that Cebu had been progressive over the years because of its many achievements in education and in its businesses.|dbs