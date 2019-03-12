DepEd to Lapu Division Office: Strengthen security measures, implement curfew
Cebu City, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) condemned the brutal killing of a 16-year-old high school student, whose body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, March 11, 2019.
In a statement posted on their official website on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, DepEd not only condemned what it calls a “barbaric murder” but also called on law enforcers to give justice to the victim, Christine Lee Silawan.
Read related story: Body of 16-year-old church collector whose face was skinned found in Lapu-Lapu City
“DepEd strongly condemns the barbaric murder of a Grade 9 learner found on a vacant lot in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on March 11, and urges the proper authorities to hasten the arrest of the perpetrators,” the statement said.
DepEd, meanwhile, instructed the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division to remind schools to strengthen security measures and implement a curfew among students.
Read related story: Church collector murder: Lapu police in pursuit of three suspected drug addicts
“DepEd Schools Division Office of Lapu-Lapu City already issued a memorandum reminding all public and private elementary and secondary schools to strengthen their existing rules and policies on school safety,” DepEd said.
“It further enumerated security measures such as: restricting practices for school presentations and other school-related activities until 5 p.m. only; instructing school heads to advise learners to bring packed lunch or snacks instead of buying food outside school premises; ensuring that fully functional CCTV cameras are installed in strategic areas; requesting additional presence of police or barangay tanod in the area; and advising students to always go in groups when out on the streets, especially when it is already dark,” it added.
Read related story: 20 stab wounds found on Lapu church collector’s body
The education bureau also extended its condolences to the family of Silawan, who was a student of Maribago High School in Lapu-Lapu City.
Silawan, who also served as a collector in a church, was found lifeless without any clothing on her lower torso, and her face skinned to the bones.
Investigators from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station suspect that Silawan was raped and killed. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.