20 stab wounds found on Lapu church collector’s body

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Christine Lee Silawan sustained a total of 20 stab wounds, the most fatal of which was found on her neck.

This was revealed by Chief Inspector Benjamin Lara, medico legal officer of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory, who conducted an autopsy on her body.

Lara said that Silawan also had at least nine defense wounds which was an indication that she tried to fight back, but was overpowered by her attackers.

“Twenty stabbed wounds sa body, unya gilog-log ang liog, unya naay nine defense wound on both hands,” said Lara.

The wounds found on Silawan's body made Lara conclude that two to three suspects attacked the 16-year-old church collector. Lara said that he will submit his report to their head office for confirmation and for determination if the Grade 9 student was also raped. Silawan was found dead with her face skinned off in an empty lot in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City early on Monday morning. /dcb