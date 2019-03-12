Cebu City dads to cops: More foot patrols amid brutal killing of teen in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Council is requesting the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the barangays to increase foot patrols at night following the killing of 16-year-old Christine Silawan in the neighboring Lapu-Lapu City.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, in her privilege speech, called on the City Council to condemn the ‘brutal’ slay of Silawan who was found dead in an empty lot in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning, March 11.

Pesquera, quoting the police, said that the suspects were believed to be under the influence of illegal drugs since the body was brutally mutilated.

“Because of what happened to Christine (Silawan) and the other 14-year-old girl raped in Barangay Lahug (Cebu City), (this) made me realize that amid the efforts of the current administration to supress illegal drugs and criminality, there are still individuals who are not afraid to be punished by the law,” said Pesquera.

The 14-year-old victim Pesquera was referring to was a convenience store worker who was allegedly raped by 26-year-old Fraem Fructuso after Fructoso allegedly robbed the store.

Fructoso was arrested when he was identified throught the security camera of the store, the footage of which went viral after a co-worker of the victim posted it online.

Fructoso was caught on Monday, March 11, in Tabogon town and is now detained at the Mabolo police station.

During Tuesday’s session, the City Council agreed to request the CCPO for more police visibility in public areas to deter any criminal activities or similar incidents such as the killing of Silawan and the rape of the 14-year-old girl.

The Council will also request the barangays to conduct more foot patrols in their areas to ensure the safety of the residents especially at night.

Pesquera said that the security of the city must be heightened following these ‘gruesome’ crimes.

She added that she hoped that the suspects of the brutal slay would be found and arrested soon./dbs