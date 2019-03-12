P100K bounty for any lead on suspects of Lapu student’s murder

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A P100,000 cash reward awaits anyone who can give any lead to the identification of the suspects in the brutal murder of Christine Lee Silawan.

Police Colonel Limuel Obon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said that he was informed by Police Regional Office (PRO-7) Director Brigadier General Debold Sinas that the Police Regional Advisory Council (RAC) has offered to give the reward money.

Read related story: Body of 16-year-old church collector whose face was skinned found in Lapu-Lapu City

“It can be anyone, a police, military or even the media, who can give information relevant to the identification of the real suspect. Identification lang gyud and we will do the rest,” Obon said in a press conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Silawan is the 16-year-old student who was found dead, half naked and with her face skinned to the bone in a barren lot in Barangay Bankal on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Read related story: 20 stab wounds found on Lapu church collector’s body

Obon said that they have already formed a Special Investigation Task Group to maximize police resources in solving the case.

LLCPO said that those who have information about the suspects can go to any police station or at the LLCPO office in Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City. They can also call the LLCPO hotline numbers (032) 255-3943 or 0906-5151-860. /bmjo