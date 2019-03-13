GMCAC joins celebration of fire prevention month

By Irene R. Sino Cruz |March 13,2019 - 10:58 AM

Fire and safety officers of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. conducted inspection of concessionaires at the Mactan Cebu International Airport as part of the fire prevention month. /Irene R. Sino Cruz

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines–In celebration of the fire prevention month, the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) is also promoting awareness on the hazards of fire by distributing flyers to airport community members and passengers.

Clad in their firefighting personal protective gears, the GMCAC fire safety officers conducted a walkthrough of terminals 1 and 2 at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) this morning, March 13.

They will also be inspecting various airport offices and retail areas within the day to identify fire safety hazards.

These activities are part of the month-long program to raise awareness about the causes of fire and its prevention. The program also aims to promote safety consciousness among all airport employees./dcb

