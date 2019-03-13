Crime Lab: Lapu teen’s body is missing some internal organs

Cebu City, Philippines — Christine Lee Silawan died due to multiple stab wounds but investigators are still baffled as to how the heinous crime was committed.

In a recent development, experts found out that several internal organs of Silawan were missing.

Superintendent Benjamin Lara, MD, director of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory in Central Visayas, said Silawan’s tongue, trachea, and esophagus are missing.

“The missing parts are trachea, tongue, at yung esophagus niya,” Lara said.

Lara also said portions of the victim’s neck that was flayed were also still missing, which included Silawan’s right ear. /bmjo