P1.6 M for arrest of Christine’s killers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cash reward amounting to as much as P1.6 million await anyone who will be able to give information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Christine Lee Silawan.

The money will come from the Lapu-Lapu City government – P1 million, a foreign national who now lives in Leyte province – P500,000 and from the Advisory Council of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas – P100, 000.

Mayor Paz Radaza said during her press conference this morning, March 13, that the reward offer “is aimed to draw more information that will expedite the solving of the case.”

“The police are already instructed to resolve the case the soonest (possible) time. Brutal man gyud kaayo unya ang mga ginikanan nagbangutan unya lain kaayo sa pamati,” Radaza said.

Read More: Crime Lab: Lapu teen’s body is missing some internal organs

Read More: Possibility that Lapu teen’s missing organs were taken by animals slim, says crime lab

Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said that he is also awaiting word from American national Don Davis who is said to be willing to make the P500,000 reward offer for the immediate arrest of Silawan’s killers.

“Sa pagkakarun, nakadawat ra mi ug information gikan sa media. Wala pa mi nadawatan nga (formal) communication gikan niya (Davis),” Obon said.

Earlier, Advisory Council of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) also made a P100,000 cash reward for information on Sillawan’s killers. /dcb