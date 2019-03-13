Possibility that Lapu teen’s missing organs were taken by animals slim, says crime lab  

Cebu City, Philippines — Superintendent Benjamin Lara, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory in Central Visayas, said the possibility that some of Christine Lee Silawan’s internal organs may have been eaten by animals that chanced upon the victim’s corpse is slim.

Lara explained that the crime scene, based on the photos taken by investigators, was clean from any trace of animals feeding on the dead body.

“But again, this is not a conclusion yet. We’re looking into all possibilities as of now,” Lara said.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that the missing organs of the 16-year-old Silawan, a church collector, were intentionally taken from her body.

“Well, we’re talking about possibilities naman so I can say yes (remote yung possibility na kinagat or kinain ng hayop yung internal organs niya),” said Lara.

Lara announced in a press conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, that Silawan’s tongue, trachea or windpipe, and esophagus were missing.

He said her right ear was also missing since the tissue surrounding her neck, and her face were also ripped off. /bmjo