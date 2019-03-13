Greenpeace brings anti-plastic campaign to Cebu with Rainbow Warrior’s visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Rainbow Warrior, the flagship vessel of Greenpeace, arrived in Cebu for the first time today, March 13, to bring Greenpeace’s #breakfreefromplastic campaign here.

The vessel arrived at the Cebu International Port at around 9 a.m.and will stay on until March 16 . The visit is the last stop of the Philippine leg for Greenpeace’s “Ship It Back: Plastic Ship Tour 2019” campaign that seeks the total eradication of single-use plastic in the Philippines.

The Rainbow warrior first visited Manila during its arrival in the country on March 1.

Angela Pago, Greenpeace media campaigner, told Cebu Daily News Digital that during their visit to the country, they hope to collect thousands of pieces of single-use plastic garbage which they would later on ship back to the companies that produced these in the form of a “plastic monster” to let its producers know of their contribution to the increasing plastic wastes in the country.

Pago said they chose to bring their campaign here because of the Cebuanos display of concern for the environment.

“We are saluting Cebuanos in their resolve to break free from plastics. Nakikita naman natin yun. Nakikita natin ang kagustohan ng mga Cebuano na talagang iwasanan na at talunin ang plastic pollution thats eating Cebu.” said Pago.

Read More: Rainbow Warrior to visit Manila, Cebu in March to campaign against plastic pollution

Ship Captain Pete Willox said in a press conference that they wanted to use the Rainbow Warrior’s visit as a means to attract Cebuano attention to their campaign which they opened with the signing of Declaration for a Cebu Free of Single-Use Plastic. It’s signatories included Abigail Aguilar, Greenpeace campaigner; Beau Bacongis, Regional Coordinator of Break Free From Plastics; Tony Gallon, Founder of 5pcs Daily Habit; and Atty. Rhea Yray of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (Penro).

Willox said that on March 15 (Friday) and 16 (Saturday), they will accommodate Cebuanos who would wish to visit the Rainbow Warrior for a brief tour.

“On Friday and Saturday we will be opened to the public and there will be explanations on what (the extent of the plastic pollution that) we are facing. Using the ship as a backdrop in making the people interested in whats going on, so much the most effective things we do is just to let people know that something is happening” said Willox.

Those who would wish to join the Rainbow Warrior tour are advised to pre-register online through www.shipitback.eventbrite.com . Tour schedules and guidelines can also be found there.

Children aged between six to 10-years-old can be accommodated during the tour but only if they are accompanied by an adult.

A total of 120 visitors will be accommodate at the same time for the 30-minute ship tour.

While the tours are ongoing, several activities that will include live bands performances, interactive booths/exhibits, arts and crafts, story-telling sessions, workshops on green living, and games will also be held onboard./dcb