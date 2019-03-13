Could a cult be behind Christine’s murder?

Cebu City, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) is looking into the possibility that a cult is behind the killing of Christine Lee Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, CPPO director, in a press interview on Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019, said they are considering the probability that the suspects may be members of a cult based in the hinterland villages of Danao City.

The 16-year-old tithe collector Silawan was found dead, with her face skinned to the bone, on a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, March 11, 2019. A 62-year-old farmer in Danao City also suffered the same fate last January.

“There is a probability, pero so far, wala pang evidence na makokonekt yung pangyayari sa Danao City at yung lately sa Lapu-Lapu City,” said Abrugena.

Abrugena said they will be coordinating with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) and Danao Police Station to help identify Silawan’s killers.

He also said the CPPO is providing assistance to the LLCPO for the speedy investigation on Silawan’s death.

“Nagka-close coordination na kami between Lapu-Lapu City, and the CPPO is also helping the Lapu-Lapu City. Nagtanong na kami kung anong maitutulong na intelligence namin sa kanila,” he added.

In a separate interview, LLCPO director, Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, said they have started coordinating with police from Danao City but refused to comment further. /bmjo