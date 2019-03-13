Congratulations, Bai!

Celebrate with the Graduates at the number 1 buffet restaurant in Mandaue City, Café bai! With its 460-seating capacity, Café bai can accommodate big groups of diners looking for a perfect place to feast after graduation rites. Avail the all-day dining restaurant’s 10+1 promo where the graduate gets to eat for free if they come with ten (10) full-paying guests. Graduates just need to present their diploma and valid ID, or their recent graduation photo and school ID, upon dining in. This is available for lunch and dinner from March 1 to 31, 2019. Buffet rates at PHP 788 nett for breakfast or lunch on Mondays to Sundays, PHP 888 nett for dinner on Mondays to Thursdays, and PHP 888+ for dinner on Fridays to Sundays as well as holidays. Prior reservation required.

Celebrate this euphoric milestone and give the graduate a taste of success and accomplishment as he progresses in life at bai Hotel Cebu’s fine dining restaurant, Marble + Grain Steakhouse. Highlights include Tomahawk steak with a selection of sauces, potato gratin, and baked mac and cheese — the perfect celebratory Graduation Menu. This good for four (4) set menu comes with a complimentary graduation cake and is available at PHP 8,499 nett, Tuesdays to Sundays for the whole month of March. 12:00 NN to 2:00 PM for lunch and 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM for dinner.

Toast to the graduates with a frizzy Green bai or the sparkling Drunk Jack for all the challenges and encounters the graduates surpassed before marching on stage. Green bai is available at the Lobby Lounge and the Pool Bar at PHP 330 nett, while Drunk Jack may be enjoyed at PHP 350 nett at the Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar, where one can truly be at the top of the world.

Graduates may take a break from studies with Milktea Blends available in three flavors — Earl Grey, Black Forest, and Tiger Spice. Wallstreet Coffee + Bar is open daily from 6:00 AM-2:00 AM.

Another chapter has opened, reward the graduates with an unforgettable #baiExperience. These drinks of the month are available March 1 to 31, 2019.

bai Hotel Cebu is located in Ouano Ave. corner C.D Seno St. City South Special Economic Administrative Zone in Mandaue City Cebu. For inquiries and reservations, dial +6332 8882500. Visit www.baihotels.com and follow bai Hotel Cebu on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information and updates.