Celebrations at Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Seda Ayala Center Cebu presents inspiring event spaces at the heart of the Queen City of the South. A sophisticated affair is made possible with a variety of social packages to choose from. Guests can book their events at Seda from grand and intimate wedding celebrations, to exquisite debuts and fun birthday festivities, down to contemporary business meetings.

Located in the city’s premier business district, the hotel is equipped with a grand ballroom that can accommodate guests of up to 300 persons. Meeting areas are also available for corporate travelers. With an array of different seminar and conference packages on offer, the city hotel is able to accommodate meeting requests. Seda’s packages comprise of all-inclusive benefits plus a carefully-planned menu that highlights all of their culinary delights!

The newly opened Seda Ayala Center Cebu, ensures a seamless experience made possible with their hands-on events team, personalized service and state-of-the-art facilities. For inquiries on their event packages, you may contact (032) 411 5800 or email accebu@sedahotels.com.