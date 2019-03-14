New MCIA arrival pick-up area opens
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines–The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) opened today its new arrival pick-up zone at the Terminal 1.
With the opening of the arrival pick-up zone, the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) will implement anew traffic flow for arrivals pick-up that will form part of the total renovation plan for Terminal 1.
The plan is based on the design by award-winning architects Budji+Royal Design.
Terminal 1 will have its own unique identity but based on the resort-themed concept of the newly-opened MCIA Terminal 2./dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.