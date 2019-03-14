New MCIA arrival pick-up area opens

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines–The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) opened today its new arrival pick-up zone at the Terminal 1.

With the opening of the arrival pick-up zone, the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) will implement anew traffic flow for arrivals pick-up that will form part of the total renovation plan for Terminal 1.

The plan is based on the design by award-winning architects Budji+Royal Design.

Terminal 1 will have its own unique identity but based on the resort-themed concept of the newly-opened MCIA Terminal 2./dcb