Lapu police chief emphasizes importance of CCTVs in schools

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director Police Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon emphasized the importance of closed-circuit television (CCTV) in schools.

In a talk with teachers of the Soong Elementary School in the wake of the Christine Lee Silawan in Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Obon advised the educators to consider measures that can ensure the safety and security of the students while inside the school.

“That is why yung CCTV nyo sa school, make it a habit to check if it is still recording,” Obon told the teachers.

Silawan, who was found lifeless in a lot in Barangay Bankal on Monday, March 11, 2019, was a student of Soong elementery School during her elementary years.

Obon said having CCTV units installed in the vicinity of the schools, especially in entrances, can help in ensuring safety for the students.

“Medyo madugo yan (ang pagmonitor sa CCTV) pero makakatulomg talaga yan,” Obon added. /bmjo