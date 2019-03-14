President Duterte condemns brutal killing of teen from Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has condemned the brutal killing of Christine Lee Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Ang problema sa droga, law and order ngayon. At ang krimen, maniwala ka niyang kulto-kulto, p*****. Binabalatan ang mga mukha ng mga,” President Duterte said in a speech during the campaign rally of PDP – Laban at Isabela province in Northern Luzon last Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019.

His speech was aired live on the official Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Duterte also ordered the police to arrest the suspects behind Silawan’s killing.

“Itong pumatay na ito…’yung babae…sabi kasi ng ano, mga pulis kulto-kulto. Sabi ko, ‘Hanapin ninyo ‘yan. Yung binalatan ‘yung ano, sabi ko drugs [yan],’” he said.

Mr. Duterte was referring to Silawan’s death, whose face was skinned and several of her internal organs missing.

Her corpse was found on a vacant lot in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City last Monday, March 11, 2019.

In a separarte interview, Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said they already identified the motive of the suspects behind the killing of Silawan.

“May motive na ta pero di pa namo mabutyag run kay mapreempt atong follow up investigation and manhunt operation sa suspect,” said Obon. /bmjo