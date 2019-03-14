Reward for info on Christine’s killers now at P2 million

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — The bounty for any information that can lead to the arrest of Chirstine Lee Silawan’s killers is now at P2 million.

This after Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Dino announced that he will add P100,000 to the cash reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Dino added that Philpost Chairman Norman Fulgencio has also committed to give an additional of P100,000.

Dino said the cash will be coming from their own pockets.

The rest of the reward money will come from the Lapu-Lapu City government (P1 million), a foreign national based in Leyte (P500,000), the Cebu Provincial Council for the Welfare of Children (P200,000), and the Police Regional Advisory Council (P100,000).

Dino said he hopes that with the P2million bounty, the delivery of justice for Silawan will be swiftier.

However, Dino stressed that he wants to respect the pacing of the police investigation to make sure that the real culprits will be collared and not only scapegoats.

“Di man ta ganahan og scapegoats gud. We want the real perpetrators, the real murderers dili kay dali lagi pero sayop pod,” Dino said.

Aside from the additional bounty, Dino also handed a P20,000 cash assistance to the family from the Office of the President. /bmjo