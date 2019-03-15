Kylah Kristianne Yve Sanchez plans to get a degree first before joining Bb. Pilipinas

Cebu City, Philippines — At just 17 years of age, Kylah Kristianne Yve Sanchez has already won over ten beauty titles.

But for her, the experience she has in joining the previous pageants is still not enough to make her ready for the Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

“I am not yet ready,” Sanchez told Cebu Daily News.

Sanchez wants to finish a degree first before joining Binibining Pilipinas, a national pageant run by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.(BPCI).

It is the biggest pageant in the country with six crowns at stake including Binibining Pilipinas Universe, Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Globe, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Supranational.

“Maybe five or six years from now mo apil ko. If naa naka sa Manila kay adto nimo ma kita kung unsa ka importante ang naay degree. Mas knowledgable ka on certain things,” she said.

A native of Liloan, nothern Cebu, Sanchez is a senior high school student in the University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus.

She plans to take up Tourism Management in the future.

“Ang Binibining Pilipinas kay dako gyud siya. Kung sa giyera pa na, you should have proper guns and bullets,” she added.

Sanchez joined two national pageants in 2018.

She won Miss Hannah’s Tourism Ambassador 2018 and a Top 10 finisher in Miss World Philippines 2018.

She started joining pageants when she was 13 years old.

“Pageant is not just my passion. It also helps me to pay for my tuition fee,” she said.

Other titles under her belt are the Binibining Sibugay 2019, Miss Grand Chinatown 2018, Panagtagbo Festival Queen 2018, Miss UC Basic Education 2017, Miss Surfing Lanuza-Surigao 2017, Miss Yati Liloan 2017, Miss Tabogon Ecotourism 2017, and Miss Kalunasan 2017.

When asked for her secret to winning, she answered, “Maybe being confident kung kinsa ka. Confident with your imperfections. Nothing can stop you for who you are as long as you are confident. Confidence is the key.”

Currently, she is one of the Top 24 finalists in Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas, which wraps up on March 17 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. /bmjo