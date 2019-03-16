Twenty four young ladies to vie for Miss Teen Philippines-Central Visayas pageant
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twenty four young beauty queens will compete for the Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas 2019 on March 17, Sunday, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.
Cebuano fashion designer, Dexter Alazas, regional coordinator for Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that 24 passed the screening process out of 63 aspirants, which was held at SM City Cebu last March 2.
“This is a pre-qualifying round. There will be five to six winners that will represent Central Visayas in the national stage,” he said.
Read more: Screening of aspirants for Miss Teen Philippines 2019 set in Cebu
The Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas pageant will have Hablon de Cebu Festival for the opening production.
Candidates will show 24 ways how to wear the Hablon scarf from the Hablon de Cebu of Argao.
“This is part of our advocacy which is promoting the local industry,”he said.
After the opening production, candidates will wear pastel long gowns then will proceed to question and answer round.
Alazas advised the candidates to have passion and advocacy for them to represent Central Visayas in the national scene.
They should also possess knowledge, skills, and good attitude.
Meet this year’s 24 candidates:
1. Maria Mercy Bacarisas
2. Maria Milkhielyn Enriquez
3. Sofia Angelica Esgana
4. Sofia Therese Cairo
5. Olive May Bihag
6. Maria Bethel Rosco
7. Nicole Louise Apolinar
8. Den Claire Petralba
9. Karla Marie Niere
10. Alleah Alene Achurra
11. Kefaiah Al-Zair
12. Kaye Rollins
13 Leigh Chanelle Ong
14. Kaira Anne Eleazar
15. Apriel Joana Zapanta
16. Kylah Sanchez
17. Krisha Andrea Pekitpekit
18. Madelyn Afrifina Smith
19. Cassandra Margaret Reed
20. Jackelaine Fleming
21. Skylah Butler
22. Christina Maria Schott
23. Nicole Borromeo
24. Trya Rae Goldman
(After Shoot Photo-Video Studio by Don Marc Dondon) /dbs
