Twenty four young ladies to vie for Miss Teen Philippines-Central Visayas pageant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twenty four young beauty queens will compete for the Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas 2019 on March 17, Sunday, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Cebuano fashion designer, Dexter Alazas, regional coordinator for Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that 24 passed the screening process out of 63 aspirants, which was held at SM City Cebu last March 2.

“This is a pre-qualifying round. There will be five to six winners that will represent Central Visayas in the national stage,” he said.

The Miss Teen Philippines – Central Visayas pageant will have Hablon de Cebu Festival for the opening production.

Candidates will show 24 ways how to wear the Hablon scarf from the Hablon de Cebu of Argao.

“This is part of our advocacy which is promoting the local industry,”he said.

After the opening production, candidates will wear pastel long gowns then will proceed to question and answer round.

Alazas advised the candidates to have passion and advocacy for them to represent Central Visayas in the national scene.

They should also possess knowledge, skills, and good attitude.

Meet this year’s 24 candidates:

1. Maria Mercy Bacarisas

2. Maria Milkhielyn Enriquez

3. Sofia Angelica Esgana

4. Sofia Therese Cairo

5. Olive May Bihag

6. Maria Bethel Rosco

7. Nicole Louise Apolinar

8. Den Claire Petralba

9. Karla Marie Niere

10. Alleah Alene Achurra

11. Kefaiah Al-Zair

12. Kaye Rollins

13 Leigh Chanelle Ong

14. Kaira Anne Eleazar

15. Apriel Joana Zapanta

16. Kylah Sanchez

17. Krisha Andrea Pekitpekit

18. Madelyn Afrifina Smith

19. Cassandra Margaret Reed

20. Jackelaine Fleming

21. Skylah Butler

22. Christina Maria Schott

23. Nicole Borromeo

24. Trya Rae Goldman

