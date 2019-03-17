Joshua Yerro: My mom told me in a dream to choose Adamson

Cebu City, Philippines — With a number of prominent schools recruiting him, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers’ high-flying ace Joshua Yerro shares that a dream involving his mother who passed away late last year helped him make the decision to pick Adamson University as his college home.

For a moment, it appeared as if the University of the Philippines (UP) had the upper hand in the recruitment of the do-it-all wingman from Ormoc, especially after current Fighting Maroon stars Juan Gomez de Liano, Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras flew all the way to Cebu to recruit him.

In the end though, Yerro selected Adamson — with a little help from his late mother.

“I chose Adamson because I am following my mind and heart. And one thing also is that I dreamt of my mother one night and she said that I should choose Adamson,” the 6-foot-1 two-guard said.

“I decided to go to Adamson because it is what’s close to my heart and I am comfortable there,” Yerro remarked, adding, “May kumuha naman na other schools sa akin at magaganda yung offer pero yong puso at isip ko ay nasa Adamson at sinusunod ko lang yun.”

Yerro also shares that Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren himself recruited him and was impressed by how the veteran head coach has turned Jerrick Ahanmisi — who was not heavily recruited — into one that made it to the Mythical Five of the UAAP last year.

Daunting as it may be to soon move to an unfamiliar place, Yerro shares he is excited at the prospect of improving his game.

“First of all, I’m happy na muduwa ko sa laing lugar. Maka-experience na sad kog lain na systema, especially diri sa Maila kay ilang systema lahi ra gyud kung imo ekumpara sa Cebu and Mindanao.”

Much like his fearless drives to the basket, Yerro said he is making this transition without any doubt or apprehension no matter how much bigger or better the players in the UAAP are.

“Sa akong part is wala man ko mahadlok kay pareha raman mi mga tao ra sad, player ra sad, pero naa lang ang ka kulba kay tungod bag-o pako.” /bmjo