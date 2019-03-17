Governor’s Cup shocker: Cordova stuns Mandaue

Cebu City, Philippines—Cordova pulled off the biggest shocker of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Basketball Tournament as they nipped Mandaue City, 89-88, in 6th District Action on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Cordova Municipal Gym.

Karl Ventura waxed hot for Cordova as he fired in 27 points while George Sumalinog Jr. proved significant support with 17 points of his own.

Mark Jayson Lubas also put up 11 points for Cordova to send the mighty Mandaue City cagers plummeting to their second loss in as many games.

Gabriel Cometa led Mandaue City with 19 points while Kenneth Brillo added 17.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Talisay City snatched its third straight win after clobbering Minglanilla, 64-51, in 1st District action.

Keaton Taburnal paced the Aquastars with 15 points while Clark Ruedas punched in 14 markers. Jay Deiparine also scored in double figures with 11.

In other games, Tabogon wiped out San Remigio, 95-61; Carmen decimated Catmon, 98-74; Poro nipped Tudela, 61-57; Madridejos escaped Bogo City, 100-97; Danao City defeated last season’s runners-up San Francisco, 71-49; San Fernando edged Carcar, 60-57; while Medellin blew away Santa Fe, 83-63. /bmjo