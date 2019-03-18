Two Cebuano stars’ call: Justice for Christine Lee Silawan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano stars call for justice for Christine Lee Silawan, the 16-year-old girl, who was killed in Lapu-Lapu City with her face skinned.

Kenneth Earl Medrano, “Eat Bulaga’s!” That’s My Bae grand winner, has been vocal on his opinion on Silawan’s death especially on his Facebook account.

“Iro gani or iring mamatay sakit na kayo para sa ato, how much more ang ka agi sa biktima,” Medrano told Cebu Daily News Digital.

He described Silawan’s death as unbelievable and her murder was not done by normal people.

Medrano said that he also believed that karma would await Silawan’s murderers.

“Ang karma di magsaba saba. Either ikaw or sa imong pamilya naay mahitabo. Maayo unta maabot na sa tao nga nagbuhat ani nga krimen,” he said.

Just like Medrano, Cebuana singer-songwriter Karencitta or Karen Ann Cabrera off stage also calls for Silawan’s justice.

Last weekend, Karencitta had a gig and dedicated her song, “June” for Silawan.

“The evening before my performance, I was having trouble sleeping due to the unprecedented news of Christine Silawan,” Karencitta sent her statement to CDN Digital.

The news made her cry and prayed for Silawan’s soul.

“Nagsakit gyud akong dughan because she was a child of God, just like all of us,” the 23-year-old singer-songwriter said. /dbs