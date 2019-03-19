Rams down defending champs Spartans

Cebu City, Philippines — The Rams took down the defending champions Spartans, 90-86, in the 5th Season of the Friendship Cup last Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Casals Village Gym.

It was a close game all throughout with the Spartans clinging to a 59-57 lead after three periods.

However, former Valenzuela Classic guard Kido Cabrera connived with Jonathan Adlawan and former University of San Carlos ace Sam Hermosa to shove the Rams ahead for good to snatch the win and even their win-loss card to 1-1.

Cabrera, who also previously played for the University of San Jose-Recoletos, led the Rams in scoring with 17 points while Adlawan and Hermosa submitted 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Kevin Labay scored 25 points for the Spartans while former Cebu City Sharks wingman Ian Ortega added 22. Aristotle Alcos fired in 10 for the Spartans, which now have a 1-1 card.

In the other game, Silogan ni Gian had a victorious debut as they defeated VDrink Malunggay Juice, 82-71.

Veteran sniper Rory Paspie paced the winning side with 18 points, James Cabilino collected 17 while Ace Ompok contributed 16 markers for a Silogan ni Gian side that took control of the lead with a 24-13 scoring spree in the second canto.

Former University of Cebu forward Archie Batua had 21 points for VDrink while Ryan Llanos added 20. Ex-UC point guard Junas Misa put up 12.

This tournament is being backed by San Remigio Beach Club, VDRINK Malunggay Juice and F45 Training Cebu Business Park. /bmjo