Huge breakthrough win for RCAF in MCBL

Cebu City, Philippines — RCAF nabbed its first win in the Metro Cebu Basketball League 2019 in style as it decimated the Naughty Kings, 128-64, in the games last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Stanley Hapin torched the Kings’ defense and put on a shooting clinic as he made nine three-pointers on his way to tallying a huge double-double of 35 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes of action

In other games, Sherilin Agro kept its perfect record intact with a 95-73 win over the Vel-Pal Barakos.

Commercial model Joevince Canizares led the way for the team of businessman Richard Mercado with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists in just 22 minutes on the floor to help give Sherilin Agro its fourth win in as many games.

John Velasco also had 22 points spiked by six three-pointers while the “Lion King” Ralph Belarmino stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Meanwhile, the XS Giants won over San Fernando, 73-62; Island Premium Paints beat the Ruyal E-Sports, 69-62; Well Hotel routed the 2nd Bridge Archers, 108-88, behind the 30 points and 14 rebounds of Mark Villarin while TUF IT Park clobbered the Undrftd, 109-57, as Adriand Dy notched a rare triple-double of 25 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists.

Imperium also won over Liquid Tritontek, 74-66; the Tune Squad won over the El Amigos, 102-91, as Elddie Cabahug exploded for 39 points; H & G Gonzales beat Air22, 95-87; the Hoopsters emerged with a win over Anak Sangat SBC, 100-86; Nat’s Fish Crackers trounced the Pañeros, 97-67 while the Blue Titans crushed Mahogany, 119-78, as former Adamson Baby Falcon Denzel Sabroso had 30 points in a mere 19 minutes.

Gamma Basketball defeated the XSembros, 83-71; Gulfwar won over Alphas Basketball, 87-75 while Digilink humiliated Insular Square, 102-51. /bmjo