Cebuano film, Campus Brother, to be screened in different Cebu schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebuano short film which focuses on quality education and love for family will soon be screened in different schools in Cebu province.

Johndro Sabuero, founder of Cebu Young Talent, said that “Campus Brother” is a must watch film since it features Cebuano actors and personalities.

“Makat-unan sa mga manan-aw kung unsa ka importante makahuman og eskwela. Ila pod makita kung unsa ka importante ang panaghigugmaay sa matag pamilya,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

(Those who would watch the movie can see the importance of finishing school. The movie would also show the importance of love for family.)

“Campus Brother” is written by Sabuero and directed by Ian Saballa.

The story talks about two brothers Rongie and Zack played by Jeff Licayan and Emman Noynay, respectively.

Both will work hard to finish their studies when they learned their mother suffers from a disease.

Completing the cast in the 30-minute film are Agnes Jakosalem, Snake Princess Tubig Queen Dodoy Teberio, Zack Dipay, Rongie Enricoso, JZ Dizon, Cloe Navarro, and Creslito Nieves.

“They should watch this because it will showcase how talented Cebuanos are and pasok sa pamilya ug barkada (it’s suited for the family and friends),” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

“Campus Brother” will have its Premiere and Gala Night on April 27 in Inday Teresing Auditorium at the University of Visayas (UV) Main Campus.

“The main purpose jud ani nga film is matuyok namo tanan eskwelahan with the support of Department of Education (DepEd) para mapasigarbo ug mapa ilaila ang Sugboanon nga salida, musika ug talento,” Sabuero said.

(Our main purpose for the film is to go around all the schools with the support of the Department of Education (DepEd) so that we can introduce with pride to these schools the Cebuano film, music and talent.) /dbs